July 5, 2022

San Lorenzo analyzes the complaint to FIFA over Germain Bertiram's pass to Rayados

San Lorenzo de Almagro demands 30 per cent of negotiation and payment for Germán Berterame’s training rights

The San Lorenzo de Almagro Sports Club Analyze the complaint before FIFA Transfer German Bertram a scratchedis seeking financial compensation for 30 percent of the negotiations between Atletico Madrid and Monterrey, as the Argentine national team has that percentage of the message and coaching rights.

mentioned by the program discussion s TyC Sportsin a team San Lorenzo And they considered that there was a triangle between the mattresses, San Luis Sports Club and Rayados, so that the Argentine striker could reach the northern team as a free player for 8 million dollars.

Various well-informed sources ESPN That in the offices of Atlético de Madrid and Atlético de San Luis, no request has arrived, however, there are fears in the Potosi region of signing.

The situation is strange scratchedSince in the case of economic compensation, the payment of 30 percent of the union rights of the player from the Madrid team will be for the player from Buenos Aires.

In this regard, the head of sports scratchedDoilio Davino indicated that they do not see any conflict on his part and that if the Argentine club is upset, he will not understand that he is against him.

“I think that both the player and scratched We have nothing to do, yeah San Lorenzo He was on an agreement with a team, he should have a direct relationship with that team.”

German Bertram He arrived in Nuevo Leon last Sunday, July 3, and was presented this Monday as a new reinforcement for the team led by Victor Manuel Vucic.

Bertrimin his presentation as a new player at La Pandilla, he repeated about the goal with his new club “I can’t give a number, because it’s something from the future, but to get past that, I can’t say a number, you know ‘what I’m done with, to beat that, having the players that are there’ Next to you can achieve many things.”

