Would you like to become a health professional for a day? Aspiring medical professionals will be able to live this experience

Participants will be able to live an immersive, up-close experience in the work of specialists in pharmacy, nutrition, physical therapy, medicine and microbiology

Brenda Camarillo

bca[email protected] | Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 01:45 pm

Thanks to University of Medical Sciences (Ecomed).

It’s about Yosemide’s adventurean initiative that will offer practical workshops on October 12 and 13 from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, in the Gabriella Stein Building, at UCIMED.

In this way, final-year college students and the general public interested in health professions will be able to participate in a series of practical exercises to learn first-hand what a professional in these fields does.

Basic CPR for adults and children, preparing sutures and bandages, creating pharmaceutical products, physical therapy exercises for health promotion, simulated nutrition, microbiology laboratories and clinical simulation are some of the workshops available.

Read more: Ucimed offers free courses in biology, chemistry and mathematics for final year university students

“Adventure UCIMED is an initiative that seeks to bring students closer to our wonderful world Health sciencesHere you can explore, discover, touch and live, for a day, what a doctor, nutritionist, physiotherapist, microbiologist or pharmacist does in their professional life. Our goal is for them to learn more about each profession and appreciate their profession, so that their career choice responds to their talents, qualities and abilities. So that this decision is well reasoned and analysed, based on their dreams and aspirations,” said Dr. María del Carmen García González, Dean of UCIMED.

Read more: If you want to become a health sciences professional, UCIMED will help you be the best

the The workshops are free Students interested in participating can write to WhatsApp number 2549-0115 for more information.

In this activity, students will also be able to learn about the different international agreements offered by the university, as well as the course financing plans.