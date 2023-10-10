“Business and Indigenous Peoples” seminar with Minister of Science and Senator Hinchumilla

Given the challenge today represented by the development of investment projects in neighboring areas or on the lands and territories of indigenous peoples, and in response to the importance of strengthening the relationship with these actors, Chilean Chamber of Commerce for North America, AmCham Chile, in collaboration with the Indigenous Business Foundation They invite you to participate in Symposium entitled “Businesses and Indigenous Peoples: From Declaration to Materiality.” Moving Towards a Strategic Alliance for Sustainable Development.

The initiative will be implemented after that Wednesday, October 11 at 08:30 AM in AmCham Chile (Av. Presidente Kennedy 5735, Of. 201 Torre Poniente, Las Condes) and will be with the participation of Minister of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation, Aysen Echeverriand based on Republican Senator Francisco Honchumilla.

After that, there will be a discussion where different Companies will announce some of the procedures they have developed Along these lines, a conversation will also include sharing Two representatives of the indigenous people.

We are waiting for you next October 11 at 8:30 am at the US Chamber of Commerce.