August 31, 2022

Worse than Gullit, he has gone from making millions in Tigers to Alcoholics Anonymous

Cassandra Curtis
the fame money Luxuries are aspects that football players don’t always know about dealing with it In the best way, where they lose in some cases Careers sports and others for their origins and personal relationships.

Undoubtedly, the most famous case in recent years was that of Carlos Peña, despite being a player from tigers He had a destiny similar You lose practically everything to one person Forgerytook refuge in the drink and later in Alcoholics Anonymous.

It was Juan Pablo El ‘Loquito’ García who admitted in an interview with TV Azteca that he wanted to buy a house in the United States, and he was cheated and lost. practically All of his property is in Mexico, so I started He drinks, he points out, up to a bottle of tequila daily.

Arrived in the Mexican national team

Garcia’s career has gone downhill until He got into the Mexican national team and was able to make millions in it tigersAlthough a series of bad decisionsespecially finances, ended up destroying everything that was built.

