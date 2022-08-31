[En Vivo] Melgar vs. Independiente del Valle via DirecTV Sports Semifinals Copa Sudamericana LIVE DirecTV GO ESPN and Star Plus, Ticket Sales, Predictions, Bets, Lineups, Photos and Videos Semifinals Copa Conmebol Sudamericana 2022 | Sports

Watch Melgar vs. Independent of Valley LIVE LIVE | Rugenigros will visit ‘Mataggantes’ today, Wednesday, August 31 for the first leg of the semi-finals of the tournament. Copa America 2022From 7:30 pm (Peruvian time) at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito. The dispatch will be responsible for DirecTV Sports, ESPN and Star Plus. You can also follow events minute by minute on the La República Deportes website.
Minute by minute from Melgar vs. Valley Independent
Melgar vs. Independent of the Valley: Possible Lineups
Melgar: Carlos Kishida Matias Lazo, Jose Logan, Alec Deniumoster, Matias Lazo, Jean-Pierre Archimbo, Walter Tandazzo, Martin Pérez Guedes, Kevin Quevedo, Luis Iberico, Bernardo Cuesta.
Valley Independent: Moises Ramirez, Matias Fernandez, Matthew Carabajal, Richard Chunke, Luis Segovia, Joaner Chavez, Marco Angolo, Lorenzo Varavelli, Fernando Gaibor, Junior Sornosa and Jonathan Bowman.
So far, the only confirmed victim in the team led by Pablo Lavalin is Paul Rena. The 20-year-old winger is one of the stars of the team, but he will not be able to be in Quito due to the suspension due to the accumulation of cards.
Where do they spend the Melgar vs. Valley Independent?
The meeting between Melgar vs. Valley Independent The first leg of the Copa America semi-final will take place at 7:30 pm (Peruvian and Ecuadorian time). Check the schedule by country:
- Peru: 7.30 pm
- Ecuador: 7.30 pm
- Colombia: 7.30 pm
- Venezuela: 7.30 pm
- Paraguay: 8:30 pm
- Bolivia: 8:30 pm
- Chile: 8:30 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:30 pm
- Uruguay: 9:30 pm
- Brazil: 9.30
- United States: 6.30 pm (Miami, New York)
- Spain: 12.30 a.m. (Thursday, September 1)
Where to watch Melgar vs. Independiente del Valle for the Copa America
In the territory of Peru, the comparison between Melgar vs. Valley Independent Live It will be broadcast on DirecTV Sports. Check the channel you want to tune based on your geographic location:
- Peru: DirecTV Sports
- Uruguay: DirecTV Sports
- Colombia: DirecTV Sports
- Ecuador: DirecTV Sports
- Venezuela: DirecTV Sports
- Paraguay: Tigo Sports Paraguay
- Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
- Chile: DirecTV Sports
- Argentina: DirecTV Sports
- Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, CONMEBOL TV
- United States: beIN Sports, beIN Sports in Spanish
- Spain: DAZN.
Where to watch FC Melgar vs. Free online from Valley Independent
This match will go live for the Copa America on DirecTV GO. Likewise, you will be able to see minute by minute with all crashes Melgar vs. Independent Valley Live Online Free In the Republic of Sports.
Where does Melgar play versus play? Valley Independent?
the match Melgar vs. Valley Independent The first leg of the semi-finals of the Copa America will be held in Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium. This venue is located in the city of Quito and has a capacity of more than 41,000 spectators.
How much will Melgar earn if he reaches the Copa America final?
According to the information published by Conmebol, FBC Melgarh He will win at least $2 million if he reaches the final Copa America 2022because it is the amount that corresponds to the runner-up in the competition.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Worse than Gullit, he has gone from making millions in Tigers to Alcoholics Anonymous
Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán assumes that he will no longer be called upon, after past grievances
Scott F. Spina Jr. Sentenced to Three Years for Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Ring Scam