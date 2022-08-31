August 31, 2022

[En Vivo] Melgar vs. Independiente del Valle via DirecTV Sports Semifinals Copa Sudamericana LIVE DirecTV GO ESPN and Star Plus, Ticket Sales, Predictions, Bets, Lineups, Photos and Videos Semifinals Copa Conmebol Sudamericana 2022 | Sports

Cassandra Curtis August 31, 2022

Watch Melgar vs. Independent of Valley LIVE LIVE | Rugenigros will visit ‘Mataggantes’ today, Wednesday, August 31 for the first leg of the semi-finals of the tournament. Copa America 2022From 7:30 pm (Peruvian time) at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito. The dispatch will be responsible for DirecTV Sports, ESPN and Star Plus. You can also follow events minute by minute on the La República Deportes website.

