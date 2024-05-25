Work with Apple and earn $300,000: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Apple has a team to enhance Siri’s capabilities. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes/archive photo

Apple has launched a series of job offers focusing on the field of machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company seeks to attract experts in these fields to enhance its ability to develop advanced technologies Which works to improve the user experience on their devices and services.

Manzana It has divided its AI and machine learning business into five teamseach specializing in key areas: machine learning infrastructure, deep learning and reinforcement learning, natural language processing and speech technologies, computer vision and applied research.

In each of these teams, people are looked for with different skills and who know how to complement each other with other groups.

When you apply for a job opening on the AI ​​team, you can work alongside Tim Cook. (Manzana)

1. Machine learning infrastructure

This team is dedicated to building the foundation for some of the company’s most innovative products. As a member of this team, you will have access to the world’s best researchers and the most advanced computing, storage, and analysis tools to tackle the most challenging machine learning problems.

Business areas include data science, supporting engineering, platforms and systems, providing the critical infrastructure that drives the company’s AI developments.

Apple has an opening for this team. This is a software development engineer working personally in Sunnyvale, California.

Apple divides its machine learning and artificial intelligence division into five teams. (Manzana)

Must have 2+ years of experience in test automation or related fields. In addition, you have a strong working knowledge of Python programming and/or another programming language such as C++. The base salary for this position ranges between $138,900 and $256,500.

2. Deep learning and reinforcement learning

This team focuses on deep learning and AI research to solve large-scale real-world problems.

Apple is looking for people with a proven track record in supervised and unsupervised learning, generative models, temporal learning, multimodal input streams, deep reinforcement learning, inverse reinforcement learning, decision theory, and game theory.

This team has several job openings including iOS/macOS, Siri, and IT Engineer in Cupertino, CA.

Apple is looking for engineers with at least two years of experience. (Manzana)

“You will be primarily responsible for implementing features for the Siri user experience,” the job description says. Apple states that the base salary range is between $170,700 and $300,200.

3. Natural language processing and speech technologies

This group is a collection of practical research scholars from a wide range of fields related to natural language processing. Join them and work on natural language understanding, machine translation, entity name recognition, answer searching, topic segmentation, and automatic speech recognition.

This team has many vacancies. It differs from the rest by offering jobs outside the American continent as is the case in Asian countries. The job description does not provide information on basic salary.

This team is distinguished by its vacant positions in Asia. (Manzana)

4. Computer vision

A multidisciplinary team designs algorithms to analyze and integrate complex streams of sensor data.

For this team, Apple is looking for a student with high skills in computer vision and deep learning.

The selected individual will join a team of researchers developing cutting-edge algorithms for computer vision solutions and 3D sensing technologies. No salary has been set for this position.

5. Applied research

As a Research and Development Engineer, you will create sophisticated machine learning algorithms for current and future Apple products and services, in areas including health, accessibility, and privacy.

Apple has its own platform for posting its job offers. (Manzana)

There is an opportunity in Cambridge, Massachusetts to join this team. “As part of our team, you will play an integral role in applying econometric, statistical, and machine learning methods to the lifecycle of Apple products in finance, sales, and operations,” the description specifies.

People interested in applying for machine learning and artificial intelligence job openings at Apple can access Apple’s careers platform at jobs.apple.com. There are all available offers and requirements to apply.