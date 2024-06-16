Christian Nodal celebrated his first Father’s Day this way: “My little sun is always shining”

And in the middle of his massive concert tour. Christian is my contractwhich has just been shown in Ecuador and the Dominican Republic after four performances at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, the singer celebrated his great love.

And no, in this case it is not Angela AguilarWith whom he lives a beautiful love story, but about the other woman who stole his heart since her birth: his little daughter female.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, the singer wanted to share several moments full of joy and complicity with his princess from the day she came into the world until today. Lovely pictures accompanied by some beautiful words.

My knot.

Photos by Juan Carlos Rojas/Mizneville



Although he is currently moving from one place to another, his heart is with her and he tells her with this gift that it is pure fatherly love.

“My little sun is always shining. You have given me the greatest pride in this world, which is being your father,” he captioned this collection of happy snapshots with his princess.

My contract and his daughter.

Ig/nodal



Akdi became a father in September 2023, during his relationship with the singer cazzu. Despite the breakup and everything that happened after the artist’s love story with Aguilar was announced, the former spouses maintain a friendly relationship and their little daughter always remains their top priority.