Cubadipati

Boeing and NASA have resolved two technical issues on the Starliner spacecraft, including one “Weak design” Officials said Friday that needed a temporary solution, allowing the capsule to be ready for its first crewed mission.

The mission, scheduled for June 1, was delayed due to a small helium leak in the propulsion system that was discovered shortly before liftoff from Florida. After two weeks of reviews, it was concluded that the leak did not pose a significant risk to astronauts.

Mark Nappi, head of Starliner at Boeing, said in a press conference that the situation is under control and does not jeopardize flight safety.

The flight, carrying NASA astronauts Sonny Williams and Butch Wilmore, is a critical test before NASA certifies the Starliner vehicle for regular missions to the International Space Station. If successful, Starliner will join SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as US crew capsules operating from 2020.

(Information from Reuters)