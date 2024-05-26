May 26, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cubadipati

Cubadipati

Roger Rehbein May 26, 2024 1 min read

NASA and Boeing overcome technical hurdles in the first crewed flight of the Starliner spacecraft. Photo: Reuters.

Boeing and NASA have resolved two technical issues on the Starliner spacecraft, including one “Weak design” Officials said Friday that needed a temporary solution, allowing the capsule to be ready for its first crewed mission.

The mission, scheduled for June 1, was delayed due to a small helium leak in the propulsion system that was discovered shortly before liftoff from Florida. After two weeks of reviews, it was concluded that the leak did not pose a significant risk to astronauts.

NASA and Boeing overcome technical hurdles in the first crewed flight of the Starliner spacecraft. Photo: Reuters.

Mark Nappi, head of Starliner at Boeing, said in a press conference that the situation is under control and does not jeopardize flight safety.

The flight, carrying NASA astronauts Sonny Williams and Butch Wilmore, is a critical test before NASA certifies the Starliner vehicle for regular missions to the International Space Station. If successful, Starliner will join SpaceX’s Crew Dragon as US crew capsules operating from 2020.

(Information from Reuters)

See also  Apple adds color to the iPhone 15 charger: that's the rumour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Work with Apple and earn $300,000: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

May 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

How to tell if a Google Chrome extension is slowing down the browser

May 25, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Scientists have discovered an Earth-sized planet that could support life

May 25, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Pedro Truglio speaks after another title and announces signings with Olimpia

May 26, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Cubadipati

May 26, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The Philippines denounced the interference of the largest Chinese Coast Guard ship in its waters

May 26, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Cities hit hardest by severe weather this Memorial Day weekend

May 26, 2024 Winston Hale