Google listens to everything about you, so you can deactivate your phone's microphone step by step – Teach me about science

One of the most important aspects of a mobile device, whether it is called an Android cell phone or an iPhone, is the privacy and protection of user data, as we all like to feel protected and that our privacy is respected, that we are not being tracked and that they are not deliberately tracking us with ads to get us to make purchases.

Have you ever searched for Salgo on Google and suddenly seen an ad on your social media, whether on Facebook or Instagram, about that specific product or topic? This also happens in a very similar way when you are talking to someone about something and minutes later you start finding information about what you were talking about in your search engine or on your social networks, and this can cause a lot of anxiety for users because they might suspect spying. Of course they don't imagine it, because it actually happens. Today we will talk with you about how to protect your privacy by deactivating Google's microphone so that it cannot hear you, so pay close attention and learn this new trick.

No more spying: deactivate Google microphone in 6 steps

Going back to the example we mentioned at the beginning: Has it ever happened to you that you are talking about something with a friend and then see related ads on your cell phone? It's no coincidence: Google listens to you through your phone's microphone.

How does he do it? You are sure to be wondering how this cross-over process happens, as it has left millions of people very worried and curious to know, because we told you that Google takes advantage of the permissions you grant by default on your Android device to record your conversations and use that information to show you personalized ads.

What can you do to avoid this? If this is the first time you are hearing this or you do not know it, then we tell you that you can rest assured, because this has a solution and it is with the option to deactivate Google microphone and protect your privacy, so you just follow the following 6 simple steps that we are sharing with you today, so Pay close attention:

Firstly: Open the Google app and tap on your profile picture in the top right corner.

second: Select your Google account.

third: Find the Data & Privacy option. Go to Web & App Activity.

room: Turn off the Include sound and voice activity option.

Fifth: Confirm by pressing Stop Save and then OK. And that's it, we're done, now Google won't be able to listen to your private conversations.

Remember that you should be careful when allowing apps to access your microphone, especially if they are not necessary for its operation. For added security, you can review app permissions on your phone periodically so you're not surprised.

As you can see, it is very important to check the permissions you give to the applications you have installed on your mobile phone, as they will be able to access your photos, camera, microphone or locations of your phone. For this reason, we recommend that you periodically review which apps have these permissions. We hope this trick will be very useful for you and allow you to protect your privacy to the maximum extent. If you liked this post, we recommend that you visit it as many times as you want so that you can always learn something new about science, technology and medicine. Courses and other topics of social interest. Have an excellent week.