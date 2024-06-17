They warn of extreme heat on Thursday and Friday in Hermosillo Sonora News | News from Mexico

Hermosillo.- Jesús Antonio Govera, climate expert, issued a Warn Due to high temperatures expected next Thursday and Friday in Hermosillo.

In a message on his social network X, Juvera stated:

“This week we will have few variations in temperatures during the first half. Starting on Thursday, we expect a sharp rise that will take us to a peak near 45 degrees Celsius on Friday. “At the weekend the temperature is regulated with the beginning of the rainy season.”

Juvera also shared a graph showing the maximum and minimum temperatures expected for the next few days.

The graph shows that the maximum temperatures will range between 38.4 degrees Celsius and 44.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will be between 23.4 degrees Celsius and 30.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature is expected to reach its peak on Thursday, with the maximum temperature reaching 44.5 degrees Celsius, before temperatures begin to moderate over the weekend with the onset of rain.

Residents are advised to take Precautions Essential to avoid sunstroke and stay hydrated.

List of maximum and minimum temperatures for this week:

Sunday 16th: 40.6°C (maximum) / 25.9°C (minimum)

Monday 17th: 40.0°C (maximum) / 25.1°C (minimum)

Tuesday 18th: 38.4°C (maximum) / 23.8°C (minimum)

Wednesday 19th: 39.1°C (maximum) / 23.8°C (minimum)

Thursday 20th: 42.4°C (maximum) / 23.4°C (minimum)

Friday 21st: 44.5°C (maximum) / 24.1°C (minimum)

Saturday 22nd: 39.4°C (maximum) / 29.4°C (minimum)

Sunday 23rd: 40.2°C (maximum) / 30.2°C (minimum)

Monday 24th: 40.4°C (maximum) / 30.1°C (minimum)

Tuesday 25th: 40.9°C (maximum) / 28.3°C (minimum)

Wednesday 26th: 40.2°C (maximum) / 28.5°C (minimum)

Thursday 27th: 40.0°C (maximum) / 27.8°C (minimum)