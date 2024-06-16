The Biden and Trump campaign teams have agreed on rules for the first presidential debate in the United States

The debate will have no audience, will have detachable microphones and will last 90 minutes (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque and Elizabeth Frantz)

The campaign teams of US President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have agreed on terms for the first pre-election debate on November 27. cnn: It will last an hour and a half, there will be no audience and there will be microphones that can be disabled.

The platform will be provided by journalists from the aforementioned chain Jack Tapper And Dana Bash.

The White House showdown between the incumbent Democrat and the Republican nominee will be at the network’s central studio in Atlanta, Georgia, an earlier date than usual for these events.

The news channel has hinted since announcing in May that the debate would take place Without an audience, Biden’s favorite formula.

It is also reported that the campaign teams of both the candidates have agreed to another series of arrangements Using identical desks and detachable microphones to ensure the timing of their presentations.

“The microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate who is likely to speak,” CNN said, adding that hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will “use every tool at their disposal to make the deadline.” and ensure civilized discussion.

The debate will last for just 90 minutes Two ad interruptions As mentioned, campaign teams cannot communicate with candidates.

Pre-written notes will also be prohibited in the package, but “candidates will receive a pen, a notebook and a bottle of water”.

To meet CNN’s requirements for a debate, candidates must be presidential under the Constitution and have filed a formal nomination with the Federal Election Commission.

All entrants must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold and receive at least 15% support in four national polls to win the presidency, making only Biden and Trump eligible to participate, and which Kennedy, the third most popular presidential candidate at this time, did not meet.

Last April, five major television networks in the United States drafted a joint letter urging Biden and Trump to participate in televised debates, amid speculation that they would not reach an agreement to hold the traditional face-to-face debate this election year. For decades, the presidential debates were organized by commissions, not directly by the networks, as this year.

It’s not common to hold a presidential debate in June before the two parties’ conventions, making the candidates official, but this primary campaign has led Trump and Biden since the spring.

ABC will host the second and final presidential debate in September. Televised presidential debates have been part of American tradition every election cycle since 1976.

(With information from AFP and EFE)