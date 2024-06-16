England Live: Bellingham make their European Cup debut! Time and place to watch the duel between the Serbs and the English

2024-06-16
After the demonstrations Germany And Spain At the start of the European Cup, on Sunday it is the turn of two other contenders to play in the final on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin: England to Ken And Bellingham Faces Serbia.
Sunday’s match will focus not only on what happens in the stadiums, but also abroad, given the conflicting pasts between English and Dutch fans (two fans who travel en masse to any tournament), and Serbian and Polish fans.
– Premiere in Bellingham –
From the hands of the scorer and captain Harry Kane The young midfielder from Real Madrid, Jude BellinghamThe English hope to finally shine in the European Cup and win a title they have never achieved before.
Great favorite with FranceAccording to analysts, England He must establish himself from the start as a title contender.
England He will make his debut against A.J Serbia Which includes high-level players such as Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Sergej Milinković-Savic And Alexander Mitrovic (Al Hilal) and above all the Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic24 years.
This set C will be completed with Slovenia-Denmark Which will be held in Stuttgart and will mark the return of the Nordic leader to the European Championship Christian Eriksen Three years after he suffered a heart attack during his first appearance in the last European Cup.
Time and channel where you can watch Serbia and England
The match will end in Gelserkirchen (1:00 p.m. Honduras time) on Sunday, immediately after the other Group C match between the two teams. Slovenia And Denmark. Match between Serbia And England He can be seen on ESPN screens.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Gervonta Davis knocks out Frank Martin in 8 rounds
Results, billboards and last minute boxing fights
Charles Barkley is retiring from television after 2024-25