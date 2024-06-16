England Live: Bellingham make their European Cup debut! Time and place to watch the duel between the Serbs and the English

2024-06-16



After the demonstrations Germany And Spain At the start of the European Cup, on Sunday it is the turn of two other contenders to play in the final on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin: England to Ken And Bellingham Faces Serbia. Sunday’s match will focus not only on what happens in the stadiums, but also abroad, given the conflicting pasts between English and Dutch fans (two fans who travel en masse to any tournament), and Serbian and Polish fans.

Netherlands suffered victory over Poland in Euro 2024: ‘Bobo’ Weghorst scored in the last half!

– Premiere in Bellingham –

From the hands of the scorer and captain Harry Kane The young midfielder from Real Madrid, Jude BellinghamThe English hope to finally shine in the European Cup and win a title they have never achieved before. Great favorite with FranceAccording to analysts, England He must establish himself from the start as a title contender.

Tension before Poland and the Netherlands: Police shot a man who threatened with an ax in Hamburg

England He will make his debut against A.J Serbia Which includes high-level players such as Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce), Sergej Milinković-Savic And Alexander Mitrovic (Al Hilal) and above all the Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic24 years. This set C will be completed with Slovenia-Denmark Which will be held in Stuttgart and will mark the return of the Nordic leader to the European Championship Christian Eriksen Three years after he suffered a heart attack during his first appearance in the last European Cup. See also Cadiz and Choco Lozano ensure survival in the Spanish League!

Time and channel where you can watch Serbia and England