WhatsApp is adding a function that will change the way you listen to audio forever

WhatsApp, Meta’s popular messaging app, continues to innovate to improve its users’ experience when sending messages and making calls. Now, a new feature has been revealed that will revolutionize the way users interact with voice audio.

by Chronicle

After announcing that the Green Logo app will include an AI assistant called Imagine and that it will eliminate the need to schedule contacts to make calls, the latest thing that has emerged is that it is working on an option that will allow saving audio reads.

This was mentioned by the WaBetaInfo website, which specializes in revealing news about the application, which has more than 2,000 million users around the world. According to this page, this is a function that appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp. That is, it is in the process of full development.

This new tool will allow users to automatically get the text of voice messages within the same app, eliminating the need to resort to third-party apps. As we know, it will support several languages, such as English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

