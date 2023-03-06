Women stress that their mental well-being is the most important thing in a working relationship

The ManpowerGroup ‘What Women Want at Work’ study highlighted that one in three women would like their boss to better understand the impact of workload on their mental health.



In the month of March, all people and institutions usually embrace International Women’s Day with a new impulse to promote equality as a key pillar in promoting discussion spaces and solutions that balance employment opportunities, both for women and men. In this consideration leveling the playing field for male and female collaborators, the study What do women want at work? (What Women Want at Work) from Manpowergroup, highlights that the women’s group values ​​mental well-being in a work relationship much more, especially in a post-pandemic period. This is the situation 1 in 3 women You wish your boss or manager had a better understanding of the impact of your workload on your mental health. For Silvana Cárdenas, Director of Right Governance for Latin America and the Caribbean, the country’s industries and companies are increasingly prepared with better integration and equity strategies. “The female workforce wants a better work-life balance; more flexibility in schedules at the beginning and end of their workday and greater job stability to move away from the fear of losing their job. In the face of these demands, employers have fostered learning and mentoring spaces, as well as the leadership and feedback needed to overcome on potential improvement points.Expert highlights.

Voices on the loudspeaker:

In research on women’s mental health, the ManpowerGroup study also states that 19% of collaborators You want your boss to understand the challenges of being a working mom, and claim a range of emotional benefits like counseling or coaching days, wellness days, and mental health allowances. IPSOS Peru agrees on this point, when it points out that 71% of women in the country have suffered from more mental health problems than men (57%). And 60% of them say they feel more anxious than men (49%). Plus, ManpowerGroup research indicates this 35% of women You can trade in 5% of your salary for working 4 days a week; While a smaller percentage (16%) would do the same, but by working remotely.

They matter:

LATAM’s Director of Rights Management also highlighted that approximately 33% of workers in companies in Peru are women, and many of them are currently frustrated in their workplaces because they do not receive adequate training from their leaders. This position is in line with what has been reported by ManpowerGroup, where the Consultant specifies that more than 40% of working women You don’t think your boss recognizes your skills or potential in the workplace. This situation makes 50% of women want to leave their current job For another, he offers more salary and benefits.

“To change this panorama, and make women feel comfortable in their jobs, it will be important for leaders and employers in general to encourage more spaces for collaboration, promote their initiatives and ideas, offer training, engage them in ongoing challenges, highlight achievements and give them more facilities so that they can perform their duties properly, following a plan of professional growth.”Silvana Cardenas concluded.