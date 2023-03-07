chain reaction. Relevant women in the world of science

On the occasion of the celebration of March 8, we are talking about the personality of researchers such as Marie Curie, Margarita Salas, Piedad de la Cerva, Margarita del Val, María Cascales, María Segarra or Teresa Soria.

Sociologist Robert King Merton has pointed out the less attention received by the works and works of unknown writers, scientists or artists compared to similarly important works already done by others or famous people. He called it the when effect. To achieve a greater vision, he added, it is important to have a certain “role” more than the work done. This effect was declared by Robert K. Merton in 1968 in the journal Science did so with a young researcher from his group, Harriet Zuckerman. Both sociologists worked in the field of sociology of science, but they did not pay attention to the gender inequality in society at that time. 25 years later, in 1993, historian of science Margaret W. Women’s rights activist, Matilda Jocelyn Cage, who was the first to address this situation.

Now, women’s work is becoming more visible, but many scholars talk about other types of conditions, such as unequal representation in certain fields or in managerial positions.

In this program we want to talk about some of the women who participated in these developments and from them Marie Curie, one of the most important scientists in history, discoverers of polonium, with her husband Pierre Curie. Many know her as the mother of modern physics. The most famous scientist in history was a woman who devoted her entire life to science and whose research won her two Nobel Prizes: one in Physics in 1903, with her husband Pierre And Henri Becquerel, becoming the first woman to receive this prize, and another for chemistry alone in 1911. Indeed, the Nobel Prize Academy later reported that Pierre Curie refused the prize unless it was also awarded to his wife. Something similar happened to one of the most important researchers in our country, Daisy halls, a pupil of the Nobel Prize Severo Ochoa. Salas was a Research Professor at CSIC and President of the Severo Ochoa Foundation. He has won numerous awards, such as the Ramón y Cajal National Research Prize, and has held a position at the Royal Spanish Academy of Language. During his visit to the region, he made it clear that he was so lucky Severo Ochoa He trusted in her ability, something few men had ever done in relation to scholars, and asserted that many women still did not have the necessary support despite their considerable training. He realized he had a hard time at first because in ’61, when he started the letter, he was invisible. However, over the years he realized that he suffered from another kind of discrimination, in this case, because he was older.

We are also talking about another woman who became invisible in her time, El Morcia Deer mercy, the first university student in Murcia, was called the Spanish Marie Curie. She is one of the most important scholars in this country, although her personality is unknown to a large part of the citizens. His research was carried out, at first, in artificial radiation and then in optics, working on its applications, such as night vision and binoculars. Piedad de la Cerva coincided with several Nobel Prize winners, including Irene Curie and Marie Curie. He also worked with Liz Weinera nuclear fission scientist, who later had to go into exile in the United States. pure alpha, associate professor at the University of Navarra, explains that her academic career was cut short in Spain due to the impossibility of accessing university places because she was a woman. He later applied his advances in optics to the business world. Wade Mercedes, the historian, indicates that he worked at the Institute of Atomic Physics in Copenhagen, and at that time was at the top of the world’s research list. We also talk about Maria SegaraFrom La Unión, who was the first female chemist in Spain in 1928, although she is best known for her literary aspects.

On the other hand, we collect the current vision of scientists Val Daisya scientific researcher, virologist and immunologist at the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center in Madrid, believes that there are still girls and women who have difficulties in achieving what they want, and considers it important to have role models; Maria Blasco, director of the CNIO, who calls for measures to be implemented to remove the glass ceiling. Other prominent researchers will be in the area Rocio Alvarezthe first immunologist in the region, one of the pioneers in Spain and who launched the service of this specialty at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital more than 40 years ago; Concepcion Sanchez PedrinoDirector of the Department of Analytical Chemistry and Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, University of Murcia; Maria de los Angeles Molina Gomez, professor of physical chemistry at the same university and the first woman to enter the Academy of Sciences in the region; And Maria Angelis Estebanwho heads the list of scientists most relevant to their scientific production at the University of Murcia according to the Stanford University classification.

In addition, we interviewed other female pioneers, namely Maria Cascalisthe first woman to enter a scientific academy in Spain, born in Cartagena, and we review with her her work and personal experience; Teresa Soria, the first surgeon to enter the Murcian health service; And Amal Haddada young researcher at the University of Murcia School of Communication at Columbia University in the United States, analyzes the role of women in communication research.