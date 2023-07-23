Miguel Alvarez de Mon, psychiatrist: “The summer of your life is in your hands if you follow my five tips”

Summer is perhaps the most anticipated time of the year because we associate it with sun, fun, and unforgettable sunsets. However, sometimes our expectations are mismanaged Certain conditions can ruin this season. To make the most of summer and Enjoy every moment, it is important to adopt some keys that help us live fully. Here are five keys that will allow you to enjoy this station to the fullest.

Restrict mobile phone use to enjoy the people around you. In the age of technology, it is common for us to spend a lot of time glued to our mobile phones. During the summer it is necessary to disconnect a bit and focus on the people we are with. Spend quality time with friends and family, create lasting memories, and enjoy meaningful conversations without digital distractions. Don’t set expectations too high. Often, we build high expectations about how we want our summer to be. However, this can lead to disappointment because reality usually does not live up to our fantasies. Learn to enjoy the moments as they present themselves, without placing too many expectations on them. Sometimes the simplest and most spontaneous experiences can be the most rewarding. We can’t allow life’s inevitable setbacks, which are usually small (flight delay, highway traffic jam, etc.), to make our summers bitter. Ignore petty arguments and frictions about coexistence. During the summer, it is common discussions Small quarrels arise in families or between groups of friends. However, it’s important to remember that these fleeting moments shouldn’t ruin our summer experience. Try to put aside disagreements and small conflicts, and focus on enjoying the company of loved ones. Every time you have a fight or fight with a family member or friend, think of 3-4 good things about that person, then make an effort to remember a pleasant experience you shared, and then rethink whether the confrontation was worth the upset. After doing this exercise no friction will rob you of your peace. Minimize the use of social networks and avoid the need to brag about your vacation. In the age of social media, it’s common to feel pressured to show the world how we enjoy our vacations. However, it is important to remember that the holidays are ours and not to impress others. Avoid spending too much time on it social networks And limit the time you spend posting about your activities. Multiple studies have shown that excessive exposure to social networks, for more than an hour, can negatively affect self-esteem, distort our perception of reality and increase our tendency to compare ourselves to others. This summer, make it a point to enjoy yourself without worrying about what your vacation looks like on social media, and focus on living in the moment. And don’t worry about what other people’s vacations look like, either. Love yourself regardless of your weight or body image. I find it distressing to see how many people feel ashamed of their bodies during the summer, which can limit their ability to enjoy themselves or even limit their participation in activities that involve physical exposure. Remember that every body is unique and beautiful in its own way. Accept and love yourself for who you are, regardless of your weight or physical appearance. Enjoy summer activities without worrying about outside judgments and let your confidence and self-esteem shine through at all times.

summer is A season full of opportunities To create unforgettable memories and enjoy special moments. By following these five keys, you will be able to live your summer in a more full and satisfying way. Enjoy the people around you, keep your expectations in check, ignore the normal little jitters in times of larger cohabitation, and cut down on social media. Let summer be a time of happiness and joy for you and your loved ones!