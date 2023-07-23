Gastroenterology experts will gather to share developments and transformation of healthcare in the region

From July 27-30, more than 220 leading gastroenterology professionals will gather at Gastro Summit 2023, an event organized by Asofarma (Adium Group) with the aim of sharing the latest advances in research and development of innovative therapies in this ever-evolving field. The meeting promises to be a platform for scientific collaboration and to showcase key discoveries that could transform medical care.

The main objective of Asofarma through this activity is to improve the lives of patients through internationally recognized and accredited educational programs. On this occasion, the Stomach Summit will witness the prominent participation of 11 speakers and institutional coordinators from the prestigious Cleveland Clinic Foundation, along with a comprehensive scientific program and content curation to enrich the experience of attendees.

The event will focus on updates related to various fields of medicine, such as gastroenterology, hepatology, colorectal diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases, endoscopy, obesity, and nutrition, in addition to clinical cases related to pancreatic cysts, biliary colic, biliary tract diseases, and others.

The program will include plenary sessions presented by leading researchers and regional experts, as well as interactive panel discussions to promote knowledge exchange between specialists who come from countries such as: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Colombia.

“These spaces will provide each specialist with appropriate and up-to-date information, to treat in a timely manner any ailment that may affect their patients, and to achieve a positive impact on people’s lives,” said Dr. Pablo Corella, Medical Director of Asofarma.

This event represents a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and continuous medical update, promoting Asofarma as a key ally in improving medical care and patients’ quality of life.

fountain. Asufarm