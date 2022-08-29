Winner of $1.337 Million from US Mega Millions Not Showing

Something unique is happening these days in the United States. The person who won the Mega Millions lottery has not yet claimed his huge prize. It’s been almost a month since the winning numbers were released and there is no sign of the $1.337 billion lucky winner.

The prize increased until it reached this number after postponing the winning combination without appearing on the tickets purchased by the participants. This time Mega Millions Lottery It became a veritable media show across the United States and most of the world, after three months without a winner.

But everything changed about a month ago. Reaching $1,337 million in cash, the third highest in lottery history in that country, a winner was known. But it is not yet known who he is. Not even if he is alive or intends to decline the award.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Mega Millions were: 13-36-45-57-67-14 and he kept all the accumulated capital. Whoever hit this group is the absolute owner of this true wealth that I am still an orphan at the moment.

If you are one of those who entered the raffle and threw tickets in a drawer or pocket, please check because you may be a millionaire and have not heard of it.

It is only known that the winner bought the ticket on July 29 in Des Plaines near the city of Chicago.

What is made of money in these cases?

The law is very clear in this unique case. The winning person has a specific year to claim their prize.

However, 60 days after the draw, the winner will lose an important option. Before that limit, you must decide if you want all the money together or in batches for the next 29 years.

Attention, winner or winner! If this preference is not confirmed, the payment will not be carried out, so there is still time for whoever won the Millionaire Prize.

This lottery is very popular in that country, it is played in 45 states, as well as in the Virgin Islands and Washington. If no one demands the money, it will be distributed to the participating countries.

Lottery organizers ask everyone to check their tickets and suspect that the winner hasn’t found out that he’s a millionaire.