Communications Bureau reports on gradual changes to 3G networks in Puerto Rico | technology

The Office of Communications (NET) of the Public Service Regulatory Board (JRSP) reports that mobile phone service providers in Puerto Rico will phase out 3G networks, starting in February of this year. To this end, there are already companies that have started the transition process and have set specific dates.

The network’s president, William Navas, noted that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC, for its English acronym) recently issued an alert to users about canceling 3G networks.

“Due to the changes announced by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), mobile service providers on the island have announced that they will allow 3G network expiration, which will force consumers with devices using said technology to make relevant changes so that they can continue to receive mobile service.” , said the official.

According to the FCC, mobile carriers will phase out 3G networks starting in 2022. Liberty has given notice that it will complete its 3G phase-out on February 22, and T-Mobile plans to phase out 2G and 3G networks ., but he has not yet announced a date for the latter.

He explained that mobile service providers are gradually getting rid of 3G networks, which were based on old technology, to make way for more advanced service networks. As a result, many 3G mobile phones will not be able to make or receive calls and text messages, and will not be able to use the data service. However, the major mobile operators on the island have informed the network that they will offer affordable and competitive service plans so that consumers can purchase 4G and 5G mobile phones, thus ensuring continuity of services.

“For more information on what plans mobile carriers have to phase out 3G networks, and how you can prepare, contact your service provider directly,” the NET president urged. In addition, he emphasized that the regulator would be vigilant that companies ensure that their customers are not denied mobile service in the transition process.

For these purposes, the Bureau has become aware that these companies are communicating with customers to notify them that 3G technology will not work and will offer available alternatives.

Finally, Navas indicated that the office would also examine whether there were federal or state funds that could be allocated to help consumers who might be economically affected by the announced change.

FCC Programs That Offer Discounts to Customers

The FCC has several programs that may help eligible consumers fund the cost of their phone or Internet service. Among them, the Lifeline program, which provides a discount on telephone service to eligible low-income individuals.

Also, the FCC’s Internet Discount Program (ACP), which replaced emergency broadband benefits, provides a monthly discount on broadband Internet service to eligible families. For more information about this program, what it covers and if you are eligible, you can contact your service provider, or go to www.fcc.gov/programa-de-descuentos-para-internet-acp .