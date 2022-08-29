What not to do when cleaning your cabin filter

The cabin air filter is responsible for trapping impurities In the air such as: dust, smoke, pollen, ash or other harmful substances and everything to provide optimum health for the occupants.

In addition to trapping the aforementioned impurities, cabin air filterI am also responsible for stopping Moisture generated during rainy seasonWhich causes mold and bacteria in the air conditioning system.

It is very important that you change andLiter cabin filter at recommended times and cleaned From time to time to ensure clean air. So if you are going to clean the filter, you should know how to do it and avoid doing things that damage it.

What not to do when cleaning your car cabin filter?

During the cleaning process, please do not use any cleaning accessories such as cleaning brushes or the like. The pleated winding air conditioning filter is one of the most sensitive parts of a vehicle’s HVAC system and can be easily damaged.

Also avoid using detergent, and do not use it with water to clean it. Washing with water has a higher risk of damaging the pleats and the filter should be air dried without excessive heat, which can take up a lot of your valuable time.

In addition to cleaning the filter, also clean the dashboard vents to get the most out of your vehicle’s HVAC system.

How long does a cabin air filter last?

A cabin air filter is ideal, but cleaning it occasionally can extend its life. It is recommended that you replace the cabin air filter every 12,000 miles or once a year. You may be able to get a few extra months of her life by brushing her.

If you tend to drive on dirty, dusty roads or in heavily polluted areas, cleaning your filter at least twice a year before replacing it can make a big difference, as it will clog up sooner in these conditions.

Areas with above-average humidity may need to replace the cabin filter sooner, as a musty smell is likely to develop.

