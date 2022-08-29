From here you can buy

he is 3000 Watt Sako Power Plant It is the first thing we see with this strength and With direct shipping to Cuba.

If you are looking for one An electric power station for Cuba that will serve you for the whole house This may be the solution.

east The generator runs on gasoline and has a 15-liter tank It will be able to guarantee many hours of electricity without having to refill the tank every now and then.

You have Direct shipping to Cuba by air and sea They also guarantee the combination in these counties:

Kamagi

Holguin

Havana

Santiago de Cuba

the kill

Villa Clara

Characteristics of 3000W SACO Gasoline Power Plant

that’s it Characteristics of SACO 3000w . Power Plant:

Brand: Coat

Definition storage units: KGG3000

AC output voltage: 120V/240V 60Hz

Rated power: 3000W

Max Power: 3200 W

Rated factor: 1.0

Horsepower: 7.0 HP / 3600 rpm

Fuel tank capacity: 15 liters

Displacement: 212CC

Ignition system: TCI

Starting system: recoil / electric start

Voltage regulation: AVR

For questions about this plant you can contact the supplier from here

We recommend the following: