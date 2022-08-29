From here you can buy

August 29, 2022

planta electrica saco de 3000w con envio a cuba

he is 3000 Watt Sako Power Plant It is the first thing we see with this strength and With direct shipping to Cuba.

If you are looking for one An electric power station for Cuba that will serve you for the whole house This may be the solution.

east The generator runs on gasoline and has a 15-liter tank It will be able to guarantee many hours of electricity without having to refill the tank every now and then.

You have Direct shipping to Cuba by air and sea They also guarantee the combination in these counties:

  • Kamagi
  • Holguin
  • Havana
  • Santiago de Cuba
  • the kill
  • Villa Clara

Characteristics of 3000W SACO Gasoline Power Plant

that’s it Characteristics of SACO 3000w . Power Plant:

  • Brand: Coat
  • Definition storage units: KGG3000
  • AC output voltage: 120V/240V 60Hz
  • Rated power: 3000W
  • Max Power: 3200 W
  • Rated factor: 1.0
  • Horsepower: 7.0 HP / 3600 rpm
  • Fuel tank capacity: 15 liters
  • Displacement: 212CC
  • Ignition system: TCI
  • Starting system: recoil / electric start
  • Voltage regulation: AVR

For questions about this plant you can contact the supplier from here

