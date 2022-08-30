DACO announces increase in lawsuits over solar panels | agencies

san juan – The Secretary of Consumer Affairs (DACO), Aidan Rivera Rodriguez, reports that so far in August, 52 complaints have been filed regarding solar panels.

According to the secretary, this number is twice the average of 27 monthly complaints for this category of services.

The volume of complaints this month is alarming. As of Friday (August 26), 52 complaints have been filed regarding this type of service, which is almost double the rate recorded for last year,” the secretary said in written statements.

The minister stressed the importance of “especially caution with this type of contract.” In this regard, the commission recommended that “consumers read in detail any document that could harm them in any way, and not sign anything until they really understand everything the document says.”

Rivera explained that since August 2021, 377 complaints have been filed asking consumers to compensate for some type of non-compliance with solar panel service providers. The largest amount was made at regional offices in San Juan, with 35% of complaints; Arecibo, by 22%; Bonus by 17%.

The official specified that regarding solar panels, the monthly complaints submitted to DACO fluctuated from 14, the lowest number recorded between August 2021 and July 2022; Up to 40, the highest level for that period, with an average of 27 complaints per month.

The lowest number was recorded in November 2021, and the highest in July 2022.

According to DACO records, so far in 2022, the most common complaints about solar panel services are related to some kind of non-conformance due to equipment not covering the needs for which it was purchased, or batteries that were damaged in a short time, then not replaced immediately.

“Renewable energy can be a great alternative; but it involves a significant investment that usually spreads over many years. This is why it is important to ensure your protection in the event of any failure or non-compliance.”

He urged the official to “check whether the company you want to contract with has complaints before DACO, whether it is duly registered as a contractor, and whether it appears on the monthly lists of non-compliant works.” Regarding equipment, he stressed the importance of “ensure that any promise made by the seller is in writing.”

“It is also necessary to check that there is some kind of commitment in terms of warranties, as we have realized that many transfer this responsibility to the manufacturer, with whom the consumer has never contracted,” he concluded.