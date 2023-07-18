William Levy The song he was going to dedicate to Smaddi Zindagas | uses

William Levi He is an actor who stole the breath of his fans all over the world, so he has a large number of people who would like to be by his side, but since his separation from Elizabeth Gutierrez, no new relationship has been known.

However, it will be in the past because it is said that his heart will already be occupied by his colleague, actress Samadhi Zendejas, with whom he is shooting the telenovela “Vuelve a mí” on Telemundo.

Both actors are the protagonists of the aforementioned story and the admiration could have arisen there. What’s more, some of the media has already captured them making out together, even though they haven’t made any official courtships on their social networks or in the media.

Samadhi Zendejas and William Levy in the telenovela “Vuelve a mí” (Photo: Telemundo)

William Levy sings “Amazed” by LONESTAR and posted it on Instagram

Last Friday, July 14th, I used William Levy your Instagram account To share a story that would leave his many fans around the world speechless.

And it is that the actor, with his cell phone, recorded himself singing a song while he was driving his car. The main song he chose is “Amazed” by Lonestar, which contains some romantic lyrics.

During the few seconds of the Cuban video, he is seen with a very happy and excited face, so the rumors that he will be very much in love grow again like foam.

Did William Levy Dedicate This Song To Samadhi Zendija?

Seeing the actor Levi with such joy singing an almost romantic song, many media outlets returned to the topic of his alleged affair with Mexican Samadhi Zendejas.

What’s more, as expected, many believe this musical theme was sung to her exclusively in the form of a romantic dedication between the two, although it is something that has not been confirmed at the moment.

Neither William Levy nor Samadhi Zendejas have made statements regarding their relationship, which may extend beyond work, which has generated more expectations among their fans and the media specializing in entertainment issues.

William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas will be in love (Photo: Samadhi Zendejas/Instagram)

“VUELVE A MI” on TELEMUNDO, TELENOVELA that was going to unite them

William Levy and Samadhi Zindigas are the stars of Telemundo’s TV series “Vuelve a mí”. According to some rumors, the two actors had fallen in love while recording and that scenes together would have sparked harmony across screens.

Production is still in the process of being recorded, so there is no confirmed date for the premiere. However, this is expected to see the light in the second half of 2023.

Samadhi Zendejas plays Nuria in the telenovela “Vuelve a mí” (Photo: Telemundo)

Who is Samadi Zindegas?

Samadhi Zendejas is a Mexican actress. Although he has been in several movies, most of his career has been spent on the small screen, mainly in soap operas and TV series, although he has also been seen taking part in reality-style competition shows.

She rose to international fame when she played the role of a teenage Jenny Rivera in the TV series Mariposa de Barrio. He also outsmarted his character as Mamba in “Intimate Enemy”. He was born on the 27th of December 1994 in Chiapas, Mexico and he is currently 28 years old. If you want to know more about it, go to this link.