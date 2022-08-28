Yailin La Más Viral: How rich is the singer

Dominican singer Yailin, the most popularThe 20-year-old has been a bit fuzzy in recent weeks. First, she disappeared from social media without further ado, sparking rumors of her separation from her last husband. Anuel AA Then she came back to listen to his songs and sank more than ever.

The truth is Yailin, the most widespread, He is one of the most followed personalities on social media and currently collects more than five million followers who do not take their eyes off him. wife Anuel AA She shares her most extravagant looks and antics, as well as postcards from the trips she takes with her partner while accompanying him to work.

Yailin most popular He launched his music career in 2019 after signing with Akino Mundial Music. Soon, he released his song “Chivirika” and little by little began to make his fortune outside the Dominican Republic, achieving significant musical collaborations.

Yailin and Anuel AA. Source: TERRA Archive

That was at the end of 2021 Yailin, the most widespread, he met Anuel AA When he broke up with Karol G, with whom he formed one of the most relevant couples in the entertainment world. The love between them grew significantly and within a few months they were living together. Just two months ago they got married.

Yailin and Anuel AA. Source: TERRA Archive

The fact is that since it accompanies Anuel AA Singer Yailin, the most popular Surrounded by luxury. Not only the apartment they share in Miami is highly valued but also the huge collection of cars they own, but then she managed to amass a fortune of two million dollars, a small sum compared to his partner of almost eight million dollars.