Jennifer Lopez: The special, modern and comfortable style of her daughter Amy

singer and actress Jennifer Lopez She can brag about a good relationship with her children’s singer father Marc Anthony. The two singers remain very close for the sake of their children, Maximilian David and amy Maribel is the fruit of their love, born in 2008.

amy Maribel moniz She was born on Long Island, New York, the daughter of two superstars, Marc Anthony s Jennifer Lopez The teenage girl is currently 14 years old, and the girl accompanies her mother on tours whenever she can. We could see her in the Super Bowl halftime break in 2020 among the surprises she starred in Jennifer Lopez with Shakira.

In fact, the young woman is turning to her unique and original style by dressing her age. Amy Muniz He loves to wear comfortable and modern clothes, such as jeans, T-shirts, oversized T-shirts, and tennis shoes. Although many criticize her style, she likes to be relaxed and does not give importance to criticism.

Amy Muniz She looked very comfortable and elegant with a casual look that she paired with mom jeans and an oversized brown shirt. This outfit was complemented by rocker boots, and she wore her hair down, revealing her natural curls. Its very convenient and comfortable appearance is one of the characteristics amy.

Photo: Instagram Emme Muniz

On another occasion on a walk with Jennifer LopezAnd amyComfortable and very elegant look, consisting of a red and black plaid skirt and a black shirt. This costume was completed by a daughter Marc Anthony With a white shirt inside, black pantyhose and rock shoes in the same color, with gloves, she looks original and beautiful.