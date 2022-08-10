Jennifer Lopez grabs the attention in a colorful and sexy casual outfit

Jennifer Lynn AffleckNot connected Jennifer LopezShe recently took all her glamor and style when she was spotted heading to her Los Angeles dance studio in a colorful, relaxed look, which of course, accessories with a rare Hermès bag from her luxury wardrobe.

The Marry Me star’s tracksuit consisted of a rainbow tracksuit, which she wore with white Nike sneakers with bright yellow and pink accents, pink sunglasses and large silver earrings. She also wore a forest green birkin with gold hardware and put a gorgeous diamond ring on her right hand and her wedding ring on her left.

This is not the first time JLo Birkin is worn as a gym bag. Just last month, elegant Ms. Affleck headed to her dance studio in skinny black leggings with a metallic crocodile print, a Kith Sport long-sleeved cropped top with a turtleneck, Nike sneakers, and a rare white. Hermès Birkin bag in gold colour.

Weeks earlier, she headed to the dance rehearsal in a cropped black zip-up turtleneck sweater that’s matched the 30’s leggings, white Nike Air Jordans with gold logos, and black Hermès Birkin with gold trim. He was also supplied with a pair of Versace Crest sunglasses, with dark orange and purple tinted lenses.