August 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Jennifer Lopez's disdain for Ben Affleck has gone VIRAL; Tunden for TAKEN ADVANTAGE | video

Jennifer Lopez’s disdain for Ben Affleck has gone VIRAL; Tunden for TAKEN ADVANTAGE | video

Lane Skeldon August 10, 2022 2 min read

The couple consists of Jennifer Lopez s Ben AffleckAfter they announced their engagement and wedding, he became the focus of photographers’ attention, so they were following their every step. However, it was done two days ago Widely a video One of the lovebirds, where the majority of netizens were upset because they wrote off a singer benefit from.

After the news started spreading, Ben Affleck s Jennifer Lopez He was about to break up temporarily, and the paparazzi didn’t hesitate to follow them at all times, as it’s important to note that this wasn’t a class per se, but that they both had to go a different path for a few days, due to a tight schedule.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Horoscope Tuesday August 9, 2022: Mhoni Vidente reveals what the stars have in store for you

August 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Fat actress Olivia Newton-John dies – NBC Los Angeles

August 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The picture in which Shakira explains that she is the most important thing in her life

August 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Jennifer Lopez’s disdain for Ben Affleck has gone VIRAL; Tunden for TAKEN ADVANTAGE | video

August 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

In Argentina, Maduro says “no one is doing anything” about the flight that took place in that country

August 9, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

They analyze an action plan for educational transformation in the field of health

August 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The great decision by Busquets so that Barcelona can score his deals in the Spanish League

August 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis