The luxurious collection of cars that will be inherited by the children of William Levy

April 24, 2022 5:23 PM

William Levi He is one of the most popular actors at the moment, having appeared in many TV series such as International Projection “Scented coffee for women”, Which is among the most streamed shows on Netflix, in addition to his great performance in Hollywood since then “vampire”, Among other things.

It is clear that his talent prompted him to occupy the role of the hero in countless television stories, where he went through many years of experience until he reached the big screen, and became a character who triumphs in different parts of the world, ranked as one of the most beautiful men. And bear unusual representation.

Now, the actor is also very fond of cars, especially those with sporty, elegant and high-performance features to take to share with his family on trips or fun activities, and to enjoy the most exclusive driving which will obviously be his inheritance. two sons Christopher and KylieBelow are the models that we show you.

Ferrari 458 Italia

One of the models he has in his garage is brand new Ferrari 458 Italiavalued at around $250,000 which offers a V8 engine, a displacement of 4,497 cc, a maximum power of 570 cc at 9,000 rpm and a Maximum speed 320 km/hEfficient speed and speed where you can comfortably recreate yourself in one of the most incredible things behind the wheel.

Lamborghini Aventador

The Lamborghini Aventador Of advanced technology, it is a great model that offers a top speed of 350 km/h, acceleration 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, with a power of 566 kW (770 hp) at 8500 rpm and undisputed aerodynamics with sporty luxury efficiency to travel on time and at its best, being one of the highlights of its kind.

Rolls Royce Wraith

However, another model of your preference has been added among the stylish models such as Rolls Royce Wraith, An impressive option that he spreads on social networks, the two-tone gray and black personal transport, which provides satellite technology, goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h In a luxurious interior space, perfect for unforgettable moments.

