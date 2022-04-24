April 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

We tell you the details of Anibelka Rosario's wedding

We tell you the details of Anibelka Rosario’s wedding

Lane Skeldon April 24, 2022 2 min read

journalist Anibelka Rosario She married businessman Jose Joaquín Olivo Mendes, in a ceremony held in the presence of the family and close friends of the couple.

Emilio Gonzalez and Zahira Quezada were the sponsors of this important celebration of the couple’s life.

The bride’s wardrobe was in charge of designer Melkis Diaz, who created a mermaid-cut dress, with a bodice, and ruffles, all made of Turkish lace. Transparency, neckline and long sleeves highlight Anibelca’s elegant image.

dream scene

infographic
Anibelka Rosario said yes to Jose Joaquin Olivo. Mendez, at a wedding where joy and pure heart feelings reigned. (supplied)

The make-up that Rosario wore by Patricia Lantigua and the hairstyle of Magdalena Castellanos complemented the beauty of the beautiful bride, while fashion designer Radhames Espirito was responsible for making her look harmonious and gorgeous.

Among lilies and roses from Ecuador and lilies and white roses, the couple walked with Gisele Sofia Gomez, Yvette Polanco, Yaritza Olivo, Rosemary Olivo, Ana Rodriguez, Benvenida Muñoz and Annabelle Corniel; In a scenario where the decoration mimics a garden with industrial details, he was in charge of Richard Buret y Asociados. This gorgeous wedding cake was made by Myriam De Caro.

Hector Acosta – El Toretto made all the guests dance with his amazing musical group.

The leading newspapers in the Dominican Republic focused on general news and innovative journalism.

See also  Esmeralda Pimentel, why did you move to Spain with William Levy | Monte Cristo | Celebrities from Mexico | nnda nnlt | Fame

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The sad reason why Thalia suspended her daughter’s 15-year party

April 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

‘Together we will move forward’: Paulina Rubio sends an emotional message to her mother after being diagnosed with cancer: photo

April 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Miss Peru Universe 2022: Jessica Newton confirms Alicia Ruvigno as the 10th candidate for Miss Peru Instagram Farándula RMMN | Lights

April 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

We tell you the details of Anibelka Rosario’s wedding

April 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

US wants to discuss migration only, says Havana ambassador for bilateral talks

April 24, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Miguel Herrera issues warning after Florian Thuven’s outrage

April 24, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A tourist boat has disappeared in Japan with 26 people on board

April 24, 2022 Phyllis Ward