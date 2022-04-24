We tell you the details of Anibelka Rosario’s wedding

journalist Anibelka Rosario She married businessman Jose Joaquín Olivo Mendes, in a ceremony held in the presence of the family and close friends of the couple.

Emilio Gonzalez and Zahira Quezada were the sponsors of this important celebration of the couple’s life.

The bride’s wardrobe was in charge of designer Melkis Diaz, who created a mermaid-cut dress, with a bodice, and ruffles, all made of Turkish lace. Transparency, neckline and long sleeves highlight Anibelca’s elegant image.

dream scene

https://www.eastafricanewspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/We-tell-you-the-details-of-Anibelka-Rosarios-wedding.jpg Anibelka Rosario said yes to Jose Joaquin Olivo. Mendez, at a wedding where joy and pure heart feelings reigned. (supplied)

The make-up that Rosario wore by Patricia Lantigua and the hairstyle of Magdalena Castellanos complemented the beauty of the beautiful bride, while fashion designer Radhames Espirito was responsible for making her look harmonious and gorgeous.

Among lilies and roses from Ecuador and lilies and white roses, the couple walked with Gisele Sofia Gomez, Yvette Polanco, Yaritza Olivo, Rosemary Olivo, Ana Rodriguez, Benvenida Muñoz and Annabelle Corniel; In a scenario where the decoration mimics a garden with industrial details, he was in charge of Richard Buret y Asociados. This gorgeous wedding cake was made by Myriam De Caro.

Hector Acosta – El Toretto made all the guests dance with his amazing musical group.