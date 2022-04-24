The sad reason why Thalia suspended her daughter’s 15-year party

next He is still in effect and is one of the most loved characters in his country thanks to all the series he starred in and songs loved by his fans all over the world. Several months ago, the Mexican artist lived with great enthusiasm the preparations to celebrate her daughter’s fifteenth birthday Sabrina Sakai. There is no doubt that it is a very special era so the party was prepared according to the event. However, a few days ago, it was reported that the celebration was suspended, and a series of speculations began about it. It was first said that because of the actress and her husband Tommy MottolaThey were going through financial problems, then rumors spread that the cancellation was due to a marital crisis.

Now, the Mexican designer MitziResponsible for the girl’s dress, revealed the real reason behind the artist’s decision to cancel such an important celebration. This is due to his grandmother’s health condition. Eva Mango Now passes. “Now the party is on hold. We know nothing,” he explained to the media. “Thalia respects what is happening with her grandmother. “She owes his grandmother more than anything else,” he added. “15 years ago, nothing. I don’t know if he will actually stop. Although you may not believe it, he is very aware of his grandmother. She is attentive in all respects, she pays for everything, and her grandmother does not need a penny ” . designer added.

Although the artist is very open on her social networks, she has not yet spoken about it. However, Mitzi reiterated that Thalia is aware of all indications of her grandmother.

Tommy Mottola’s daughter turns 15 on October 7, so a party has been planned. As tradition suggests, preparations should be underway, but after what the singer indicated, the celebration will only take place on the date of Sabrina Sakai’s birth.

Once the reason for the temporary suspension of the party for 15-year-old daughter Thalia was clarified, hypotheses were ruled out about the marital crisis or financial problems that the couple may have faced.