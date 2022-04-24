April 24, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

'Together we will move forward': Paulina Rubio sends an emotional message to her mother after being diagnosed with cancer: photo

‘Together we will move forward’: Paulina Rubio sends an emotional message to her mother after being diagnosed with cancer: photo

Lane Skeldon April 24, 2022 2 min read

after family Suzanne Dusamantes She announced that her daughter had pancreatic cancer. Pauline Rubio He reappeared on social networks to dedicate a touching message to his mother.

Through her Instagram account, Golden Girl shared a series of photos of her childhood and adolescence in which she appeared with the 74-year-old actress.

See also  On top of a yacht, Luis Miguel's daughter cripples the nets to show her wonderful personality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Miss Peru Universe 2022: Jessica Newton confirms Alicia Ruvigno as the 10th candidate for Miss Peru Instagram Farándula RMMN | Lights

April 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

What did Angela Aguilar’s brother say about the photo scandal?

April 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The granddaughter of Maria Felix causes a stir in the networks; They uploaded a photo that they claim looks identical to ‘La Doña’.

April 23, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Together we will move forward’: Paulina Rubio sends an emotional message to her mother after being diagnosed with cancer: photo

April 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The boat’s flying fox left the blanket of silence and departed from the harbor

April 23, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Toca Ferretti agreed that what he experienced in FC Juarez was new to his career

April 23, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

A scientific project to study the atmosphere wins the Andalusian stage of the competition promoted by the Science Park

April 23, 2022 Zera Pearson