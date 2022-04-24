‘Together we will move forward’: Paulina Rubio sends an emotional message to her mother after being diagnosed with cancer: photo

after family Suzanne Dusamantes She announced that her daughter had pancreatic cancer. Pauline Rubio He reappeared on social networks to dedicate a touching message to his mother.

Through her Instagram account, Golden Girl shared a series of photos of her childhood and adolescence in which she appeared with the 74-year-old actress.

“Mamita, a strong woman, you’ve shown me this since birth. Always warm, strong and majestic in character. Nothing ever stops you,” the singer wrote. “Together we will move forward, my faith in a speedy recovery is unwavering. You are in very good hands, and I know that the doctors treating you do it with their hearts.”

Likewise, he reiterated the love he felt for his mother, and indicated that he would accompany her in her battle against this disease, plus he hoped they would continue to smile and walk side by side for a long time.

“Susanna, I don’t need to tell you because you already know, I love you, and we’ll keep smiling and walking hand in hand. I know the light and prayers of all who love you are with you. Bobby, your grandchildren love you. They are all from the hand of beautiful Mamita.”

Undoubtedly, the words of the translator ‘El ltimo Adiós’ excited her followers, because the post so far already has more than 42 thousand likes and in the comments they expressed their support and good wishes for her mother to emerge victorious from this. the disease.

“We send your mother all the strong feelings of health. Positive energy!” , “Blessings to her and your whole family”, “We love you, Bao! All our light energy is with you”, “Kisses and a lot of love”, “A speedy recovery to your mother that we love her so much ”, “Everything will be fine “,” We are with you “,” All in prayer, in love and energy, Bo, to your beautiful mother. We are your army of love, everything will be fine”; Here are some comments from friends and fans.

What is the current health status of Susanna Dusamantes?

through the magazine whose, The actress’s family shared details about her health condition. She is known to be receiving treatment at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida.

“Her children, grandchildren, and family are united and focused on her recovery. We have complete confidence in the medical staff in both Mexico and Miami, who have extensive experience and professionalism in this type of cancer,” a statement said.

Regarding her mental state, they confirmed that the artist is calm.