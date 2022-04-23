Miss Peru Universe 2022: Jessica Newton confirms Alicia Ruvigno as the 10th candidate for Miss Peru Instagram Farándula RMMN | Lights

Despite the fact that only a few days ago he categorically denied it after Rodrigo Gonzalez, Beluchin’s “Amor y Fuego”, assured him on Friday that Alicia Rovigno She is the tenth candidate for Miss Peru Universe 2022.

It was through a video he shared on the stories of his recently recovered Instagram account. -which was hacked weeks ago- that the director of the Miss Peru organization announced the news to all her followers.

“Hi! I’m really here!”Hugo Garcia’s partner says, Who enters an office where Newton greets him. The young woman looks completely relaxed and wears pants, a light blue shirt, a blue shirt, and white sneakers.

In this way, Barbara Caillou’s daughter joins the list consisting of Mariori Moran, Flavia Montes, Tatiana Calmel, Lyseth Guevara, Dalene Arroyo, Valeria Flores, Arlette Rogel, Almendra Castillo and Mai Azzo, The national competition crown will be contested.

Alicia Rovigno and Jessica Newton

Who is Alicia Rovigno?

This beautiful 19-year-old is the daughter of Barbara Caillou and Lucho Rovegno, the owner of Rovegno Baguetería. His name began to appear more strongly after the confirmation of his relationship with Hugo Garcia, a member of “Esto es Guerra” (EEG).

At a young age, she was already a professional model and co-opted Victoria’s Secret in 2017, becoming one of the brand’s ‘angels’. But not only that, because she is also a singer, and in 2021 she released her first single.

“This Thursday came out the first song I wrote a few years ago and the first song I shared with so much love”wrote on his Instagram account about The topic, titled “Love Like Us”, was released in October of last year.

It should be noted that Jessica Newton met the influencer at the beginning of February of this year. “Sometimes making the best decisions is the hardest. Love meeting you @alessiarovegno”wrote next to a picture where they are seen together in a ribbon-like shape.