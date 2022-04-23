April 23, 2022

What did Angela Aguilar's brother say about the photo scandal?

April 23, 2022

Follow reactions Aguilar After the scandal that broke out after Angela Aguilar She was caught in the eye of the storm due to the controversial photos that were leaked with the 33-year-old producer, Jose Lau. Now, who comes out to defend her is her brother Leonard.

“I adore her and love Angela with all my heart,” Liu stated in some media. “I will always be by my sister’s side, and I will always want the best for her. Whatever decision she makes, I want her to be okay.”

