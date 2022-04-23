What did Angela Aguilar’s brother say about the photo scandal?

Follow reactions Aguilar After the scandal that broke out after Angela Aguilar She was caught in the eye of the storm due to the controversial photos that were leaked with the 33-year-old producer, Jose Lau. Now, who comes out to defend her is her brother Leonard.

“I adore her and love Angela with all my heart,” Liu stated in some media. “I will always be by my sister’s side, and I will always want the best for her. Whatever decision she makes, I want her to be okay.”

Leonardo also reiterated that he always supports his sister. He continued, “I am always Angela’s team, before this, after this, and during it, I will always be by Angela’s side.” According to him, this is not the first time that some kind of controversy has arisen in the family, but it is the first time that it has gone beyond the public sphere. “This is the first time you’ve heard of something like this, but it’s not the first time this has happened in the family, it’s been dealt with on a personal level.

He also stressed that his brother’s bond is still intact and stressed that it is difficult to keep private life out of public view. “The relationship with Angela has not changed me at all, she is my little sister, she is part of public life. The only thing I will answer directly is that it is difficult to have two lives, public and private, living with my relationship.

Leonardo also noted that the family is more united than ever. “I really wanted to answer questions about it, and Angela posted a video on Instagram explaining the whole situation. I feel like everything was answered there. She said she was turning to her family and it’s true,” he said.

About composer Gussy Lau, who appears in some photos kissing with his sister, and with whom the Aguilar family works, he didn’t want to dig deeper. “One thing is the work I did with him as a songwriter and what happened next. Leonardo pointed out that I wrote a lot of songs with him, but that’s the business side and it has nothing to do with the character.