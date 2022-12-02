Wide Breathing: The Technique That Helps Know Your Feelings | health

Breathing properly can be enough to control all the tension or pain. Extended breathing is a method of breathing that allows us to connect with our mind and body to reach a state of complete calm. Obtaining this mastery is not easy, because we do not always care about our way of breathing; thus, health From Diario El Comercio he spoke with Mauricio Gil, a breathing coach, who explained to us about this technique and how to apply it.

“The Breathing dilation It is a combination of breathing techniques that mainly serve Energizing your body, using a rhythmic pattern helps you connect more easily with yourself and To stop the mind knowing aspects that we did not notice before, “explains the expert.

Extended breathing benefits

This practice has several Benefits Our Physical and emotional well-being. The specialist highlights the following:

Helps feel the moment Complete calm.

helps to overcome some shocks ” present from the past

present from the past Leaves Let’s find out what feelings were hidden Or we can’t see it with the naked eye.

Or we can’t see it with the naked eye. At the end of the session you will enter a file reflective case And you will start You feel good with yourself.

Steps to apply it from home

This type of practice, according to Gill, is different from other types because the intensity with which you exercise, For this reason, it is recommended that if you have an objective topic just relax Better to practice Nose breathingwhich consists of inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth.

Lie in a comfortable position to expand your breathing.

These are the steps to apply it: