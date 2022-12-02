Missionary awarded for its contribution to Argentine science

Friday, December 2, 2022 | 3:30 p.m.

“I feel proud and grateful.” This is how Doctor of History Maria Cecilia Galliero summed up her feelings hours before she was to receive the 2022 Hosay Prize for her contribution to the national science and technology system, a privilege bestowed by the National Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The scholar lives in Puerto Rico and her areas of work address migration and colonization in Mision and the region, social history and settlement processes, regionalism, identity and intra-ethnic relations, German-Brazilian and Swiss migration, and regional and environmental migration. History and cultural processes on the borders of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay.

Galero also holds a master’s degree in social anthropology from the National University of Misiones (ONAM); in History from Koyo National University and co-founder of the Dual Dependency Institute for Social and Human Studies (Conicet-Unam) of which she is Deputy Director. And to reward her, it was taken into account that she carried out most of her scientific activity in the country.

honor

“I feel very honored to receive this privilege and, above all, I am deeply grateful to those who have accompanied me on this path, to my family, teachers and mentors in the various levels of my training, and to my colleagues and students with whom I am currently involved in the research,” added Gallero, who will today receive the award at a ceremony In which he will also receive a medal or a diploma.It is an honor and a commitment for the future to receive the highest award of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Critical Recognition.The event to be held in the Auditorium of the Cultural Center of Science in Buenos Aires will be attended by President Alberto Fernandez and Minister of Science Daniel Vilmos.

In a recent interview with the outlet while presenting the With Home on Your Back reissue of the book about German-Brazilian immigration in the neighborhood of Puerto Rico, the author explained: “I was intrigued to find out why so much German is spoken in the area, so what I tried to do was To see how this migration took place, what the steps were, and how the settlement took place in the colony of Puerto Rico, which I made clear, including when considering it all that is Cabiofi and presently Ruiz de Montoya.”

He continued: “This was my doctoral thesis, and I had to defend it and do all the bureaucratic procedures that the doctorate suggested, then the decision came to publish the book, and the first edition was published in 2009 and the name referred to a song by the RP-2000 band, which is “Without a Country”. When I heard that song I said “They are not without a country, they have their own country on their back” and I started looking to see if there were really already published books with that title and there was none, then the title. It’s not that they are without a country, on the contrary, they were They always wear it, they had to give it up, they had to emigrate, but they carry it on their back.”

At the same award event this afternoon, researchers in the health sciences, engineering, architecture, and computer sciences will also be honored; A PhD in Environmental Sciences, Technologies, and Humanities and Scholar Distinction from Argentina will be awarded to Dr. Andrea Jamarnik for her contributions to dengue virus biology.

In addition, Jamarnik and his team, including mission molecular virologist Diego Ojeda, developed the first national kit to measure antibodies against the coronavirus, which has been distributed across the country.