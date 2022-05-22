Why the lack of tigers is inappropriate alignment

The regulations stipulate a maximum of eight players who were not trained in Mexico at the same time on the field, a situation which Tigres did not adhere to when Thauvin entered Hugo Ayala

tigers Line up nine playersOr train in MexicoThis means the situation Incorrect alignment During the second leg of the 2022 Clausura semi-final against atlas.

Before the start of the second half at the Estadio Universitario, Miguel Herrera sent the field to Florian Thuven Hugo replaced Ayala, at that time the macarons played with nine items untrained in mexico, Even the entrance to Juan Pablo Vigón by Soteldo.

Within the 11 main players, there can only be up to 8 NFM players (He did not train in Mexico) … the above, with the aim of engaging at least 3 FM players (Train in Mexico) permanently, because otherwise it is implied Incorrect alignment The club in question will be subject to the imposition of sanctions. ‘, refers to the list Liga MX in Article 48.

During 42 minutes of the match, tigers I played with Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Igor Lichnovsky, Carioca, Yverson Sutildo, André-Pierre Gignac, Carlos Gonzalez, Luis Quinones, Florian Thuven.

Article 49 of MX . League He adds that failure to comply with the “distribution of players in accordance with the provisions of the Article”, will be considered Incorrect alignment As a penalty, the club loses the match and the opposing team is awarded the three points in dispute.

Tigres could have incurred incorrect alignment. picture 7

tigers He recovered from Julián Quiñones’ initial goal in the first half, to score the four goals he needed to advance to the final in the supplemental segment, but left Javier Aquino and Jesus Angolo on the field as the only players. Train in Mexico.

It wasn’t until Juan Pablo Vigon entered, in the 87th minute, that the Macrons returned to match at least three elements Train in Mexico On the field with the departure of Jefferson Sutildo.

The Regulation Indicates that an ex officio investigation can be conducted or the affected club can request a review of what is possible Incorrect alignmentwhich would give the Reds and Blacks a 2-0 victory over the desktop and the three goals scored by Andre-Pierre Gignac during the match would be erased.

Minutes after the end of the match, a MX . League Reported that due to the incorrect alignment condition of tigers in the match against atlas, The case is referred to the Disciplinary Committee.

“The La Liga BBVA informs that based on Article 48 of the Competition Regulations for the 2021-2022 season, which specifies the participation of non-trained players during the match, the Disciplinary Committee will be referred to what happened in the semi-finals of the return of the Final Championship 2022 between tigers s atlas for analysis and decision.