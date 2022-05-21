Follow Mbappe’s decision in the Paris Saint-Germain match against Metz: Will Mbappe speak?

Kylian Mbappe Renewed by PSG. MARCA announced that the French striker’s decision is to renew with the club from the French capital, After many months of speculation about his future.

This situation takes him away from Real Madrid, a club he has always admired since his childhood and has struggled for his signature since last summer. Now, news of the announcement of the world champion is expected.

from USA BRAND We bring you everything that happens in the last game of the season in French League 1 subordinate Paris Saint-Germain against him Metz. mbpp To be the focus of attention and an announcement is expected after the end of the match.

The striker appears amid cheers and applause for being awarded the French League’s top scorer award, and he greets Al-Khelaifi with a standing ovation.

Honor work continues from Paris Saint-Germain. There are only a few minutes left for Mbappe to speak again after a hat-trick.

Neymar and Mbabbe They hugged after 3-0. Information indicates that Paris Saint-Germain may part with the Brazilian. The last embrace of the two stars?

Everyone expects the player to speak to the media after the match ends. The French still have a lot to say.

The club will honor Marquinhos, Marco Verratti, as well as bid farewell to Angel Di Maria. Mbappe will also be the protagonist, taking home the Ligue 1 top scorer award. Then he spoke to the media.

“He is a world class player, the present and the future of this club. I am so happy that Kylian, my friend and teammate, is staying here in Paris“, Fabrizio Romano gathers in the Brazilian’s statements to Prime video.

Neymar on the new Kylian Mbappe deal: "He is a world-class player, the present and the future of this club. I am very happy that Kylian – who is my friend and teammate – will stay here in Paris," he told Prime Video.

The French player requested the support of the public by scoring his first goal in the match.

And the French player took advantage of stealing a ball from behind Metz to make the third goal and pull the ball into the net. All night long, because he will also become the top scorer of the French League.

Some footballers have left eye-catching messages on their official social media accounts. was one of them Rodrigo goes.

“Being from Madrid is a privilege not everyone can have,” the Uruguayan wrote, reviewing Real Madrid’s season, ahead of the Champions League final in Paris.

"Being from Madrid is a privilege not everyone can have," the Uruguayan wrote, reviewing Real Madrid's season, ahead of the Champions League final in Paris.

mbpp He smiled a few moments before announcing his renewal. The French are enjoying his day.

The Brazilian joins the party and celebrates with his partner in the attack. PSG love each other very much in their last game of the season

Smiling and with his teammates, this is how the Frenchman enjoyed his double at Parque de los Prncipes.

Only three minutes passed for the “Seven” to score again and occupy the top scorer title. Parque de los Prncipes joins your party.

Paris Saint-Germain goal “7”! The striker was defined as the perfection after dribbling past the goalkeeper inside the area. The field falls and all the players run to hug him. Da tour of Bondi.

CEST IS SOIR!!!!!!

The opening goal by Kylian Mbappe. PSG 1-0

The French player is expected to answer questions about his selection at the end of the match. Talk about your theoretical agreement with real madrid?

“I wanted to announce it I have chosen to extend my contract at PSG, and of course I am very happy with that. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within the club He gives himself all the means to perform at the highest level. I am also very happy that I can continue to develop in France, the country where I was born, raised and thrived.”

Kylian Mbappe extends his contract until 2025

“This is my home, my city as I always said. Stay in Paris Saint-Germain To win titles together. A few harsh words for fans real madridwho trusted his arrival.

With Nasser Al-Khelaifi In the center of the Parque de los Principes, mbpp He wore a commemorative T-shirt for the occasion and another bearing the number 2025, the date on which his new contract would expire.

It’s official by club and player! Renewed until 2025. The player stands wearing a jersey commemorating this work.

The president and player of Paris Saint-Germain jump to the grounds of the Parque de los Principes. Is it to announce the renewal?

“La Liga will file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the administrative and tax authorities in France and before the relevant UEFA bodies.It is part of the statement that the authority compiles on its official website real madrid another chance?

Bondi’s start from the start in the match against Metz. Last week, he had been training alone due to the potential for discomfort. In addition, he is competing to win the Ligue 1 top scorer award, in which he scored 25 goals.

renewal mbpp related with big changes In the organization of the Parisian Club. From sports management to campus, the club is planning an important reform.

RMC Sports He announces that the French player has already initialed his signature on his new contract. The same broker declares that a Official announcement.

Kylian Mbappe signs the extension with Paris Saint-Germain!

El Chiringuito revealed what Mbappe wrote to Florentino Perez to announce his decision. here You can learn the player’s phrases.

with the World Cup Qatar On the horizon and a strong project hope in this Article – Commodity You will find the reasons for that mbpp I may have refused real madridchoose PSG view.

Welcome everyone! Today may be the day. Today could be history Kylian Mbappe Announce your next Parisian future. I mentioned it Marker And the media from all over the planet for the past few hours. mbpp It already seems clear about his fate and the last game of the season could be the moment of the official announcement of his renewal with Paris Saint-Germain.