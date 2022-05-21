May 21, 2022

Florentino Perez informs Madrid that Mbappe will stay at PSG

May 21, 2022

Mexico City /

The things in it fact Madrid can be in Point critical Then, months after making a deal with Killian Mbappe For his signature this summer, rumors suggest that the striker It will end up renewing Gaul with Paris Saint-Germain. A stratospheric view of the French would have made him permanently change his mind, putting the Merengue painting in check.

Eurosport announced last Friday that Mbappe I would say “no” to Real Madrid After accepting the last an offer from the group Frenchwhich amounts to incredible numbers of 300 million from euro by concept cousin from Signature s 100 million net out season.

This information was later reinforced by the journalist guilem balajwho declared that president meringue, Florentino PerezAnd under to me Changing Rooms subordinate Bernabeu After Real Madrid beat Betis and I told the players that Mbappe will stay in Paris.

However, sources such as to liberate It guarantees that Galic striker will announce his decision final this Sunday May 22a day after Paris Saint-Germain faced Metz on the last day of the French Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes.

east duel Maybe ideaAnd Because Mbappe can say goodbye to the fansWhich means that Real Madrid finally managed to convince him. In the event of the opposite, everything indicates that he will continue in Paris.

