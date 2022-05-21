Diego Aguirre is very close to Cruz Azul

Diego Aguirre will become Cruz Azul coach “at any moment”. In the previous days, he met the board of directors of Chivas, however, he was excluded from his options due to the high salary.

Uruguay Diego Aguirre He will become “at any moment” the new coach of blue crossAccording to information provided by Jorge Ramos and his band at ESPN.

The arrival of the helmsman from Porto Alegre International to blue cross It will have a “carom” effect on MX . League Well, days ago, there was speculation about the arrival change to Chivas after a meeting with his athletic director, sports director, Ricardo Pelayesat GuadalajaraHowever, the technician’s salary was taken from the herd, and it was his salary Richard Chen It remains a viable option for Rojiblanco.

sources consulted ESPN Confirmed that guidance blue cross He has his sights set change. The informants said the Cement Board had intended to look for a coach in South America, as well as having a group of strategists who had already run in Liga MX before.

Uruguayan Diego Aguirre may become the new coach of Cruz Azul. EFE / Nathalia Aguilar POOL

After representing clubs such as Penarol and River Plate during his career as a footballer, Diego Aguirre started his career on the bench in 2002 with Plaza Colonia.

After only one season, Aguirre returned to Peñarol as coach and won the Uruguayan League as his first Laurel off the bench (2003) and repeated in 2009 after his return to Oringo FC, after managing Ocas in Ecuador (2006), Wanderers, (2007), Alianza Lima (2007) and the Uruguay U-20 team (2007-2009).

Other distinctions that Diego Aguirre has on his record are the Qatar Cup (2012), the Sheikh Jassim Cup (2012-2013) and the Emir of Qatar Cup (2013), all with Al Rayyan.