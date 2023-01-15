Saints vs. Pumas (3-0). Objectives

Pumas’ undefeated reign is over Rafael Puente del Rio, who was while visiting Santos Laguna It was thrashed 3-0 In a duel on match day 2 of End of 2023.

Those from UNAM, they came from winning On opening day, everything has changed now and Torreon achieved their first victory Thanks to the weakness of young Diego Medina, who shone on Saturday night at the Estadio Coruna.

The duel was open and the goalkeepers avoided more goalsalthough Carlos Acevedo more than shone with a two set assist that helped him leave with an empty goal.

UNAM started wellAnd However, he soon got into trouble and l 16th minute already lost 1-0However, when Medina took advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound, Sebastian Sosa’s shot off Harold Preciado; The young man did not fail and opened the recording.

Sosa appeased Santista’s attack by making two saves Possible second local goal, he saved the first with his feet from Marcelo Javier Correa’s volley and later attempted Breciado and again the Uruguayan took the lead in the 20th minute.

Pumas responded up to 26′when Edward SalvioAnd I found the ball The one who lowered his head, Juan Ignacio DiNino, the most He didn’t direct it well and the ball went over the top; The same Argentine in the final part of the match, when there was a university counterattack in the 45th minute and sent it to one side; Seconds later, Arturo Ortiz had the chance and he couldn’t score either.

In the second half, Pumas was better And in the 49th minute, Salvio hit the ball again, this time from Cesar Huerta’s pass. The visiting chances continued and in the 60th minute, Acevedo Dinino made a save, the rebound was left to Gustavo Del Prete and before Hugo Isaac Rodríguez scored he seemed to avoid the goal.

The problem was that Santos Laguna hit the next play s In the 61st minute, he was already 2-0 up when Medina capitalized on another loose ball from Sousa., who stopped Preciado for the first time. Al-Ahali scored another goal in the 66th minute, which was ruled out due to offside by Mateus Doria.

The end of the duel Juan Ignacio DiNino and Cesar Huerta tried to score at 71′ and 75′, respectively, and in both, Acevedo prevented them from registering with two groups.

It seemed that this was the end of the meeting, but no, since then In the 86th minute, Alec Alvarez committed a penalty on PreciadoKick him inside the area. She was Ecuadorian himself Who took the ball and in the 87th minute Record maximum penalty to make the final 3-0.

