Depo Martinez’s gesture and her mockery of Mbappe

2023-01-14

The International Federation of Football (FIFA(Friday announced the opening of a disciplinary file against the Argentine Football Association)Afa) because of the end Qatar World CupAlbiceleste vs France in a penalty shootout on December 18th in Doha.

The Disciplinary Committee for FIFA It initiated a procedure against the Argentine Football Association for possible violation of Articles 11 (offensive conduct and violations of the principles of fair play) and Article 12 (improper conduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as well as Article . 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Marketing and Media Regulations during the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France,” FIFA explained on its website.

The text did not specify the specific situations that motivated the file, but the celebrations of the Argentine players in that final gave a lot to talk about, especially the goalkeeper’s celebration. Emiliano “Depo” Martinez, who, after receiving the trophy for the best goalkeeper of the World Cup, made an obscene gesture, and took the trophy to the crotch area. He was also photographed in the locker room mocking the French star, Kylian Mbappe.