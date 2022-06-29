Why doesn’t Tata Martino like Pocho Guzmán? What DT . explained

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 06.28.2022 22:19:44

Victor “El Pocho” Guzman He confirmed that the only call he received from Gerardo Martino to the Mexican national team was Because “they asked him to call him.”as well as explaining why football doesn’t convince the strategist.

Although he became one of the best Mexican players after his return to Pachuca, Pocho goes unnoticed by the three color strategistwho only called him up for a friendly match against Paraguay in March 2019, although he has now broadcast one of the reasons.

“The only thing that spoke to me, before that round, that he called me and another colleague, is that He didn’t take me because he didn’t change his rhythm, because he always played to the same beat And El Pocho assured Fox Sports that until the last thing I stayed, because I was always on the beat, because I didn’t make any changes.”

Despite the contempt of the helmsman who was the best Mexican scorer in the regular stage of the last Clausura (6 goals) He promised that he would never stop looking for his return to the national actorIn addition to clarifying that he worked to improve his physical performance.

“It is something that is not in me. I respect Mr. Tata’s decisions. He is the one who chooses.” On my site, goals are needed, help is needed, contributions are neededGive him the game size in Pachuca. Ultimately, this is the situation it’s all about.

He added, “I feel like I’m working on my cadence; without a doubt, because we were the most runners in the championship and we were always pushing on the opposing court.”