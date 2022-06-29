Yuli Gouriel v New York Mets – SwingComplete

Written by Jerry Diaz / @Jerryto94

The New York Mets and Houston Astros kicked off their inaugural series this week at Citifield in Queens, in the so-called capital of the world. The visitor lineup underwent changes due to Michael Brantley’s departure from the disabled list.

Jordan Alvarez was ranked third in standings and appointment. While Yuli Gouriel stayed in his usual sixth shift and defense at first base.

Result square

Sancti Spiritus’s Gurriel went bat for the third time in the game in the fifth inning with primary runner and in front of loyalist Chasen Shreve. Counting two balls without hits, the left Mets threw a fast ball at 90.7 mph in the middle of the area and the Cuban sent a shot to the left that fell past the fence 391 feet. The call came in at 104.3 mph with a probability of 90%.

It didn’t go well for Shreve tonight, from He also allowed Jordan Alvarez to run at home. Thus, Gouriel extended the Astros’ lead to nine runs to zero.

This was the sixth of the horse race yulesky In the campaign and 92 for life. As for trailers, he hit 21 in 2022 and 403 in his career. He came within three Homers and two RBIs to break into the Astros’ top 20 all-time teams in both divisions.

The Mets are the 10th team in the National League that the 38-year-old has taken the ball out of the park in his major league career. Let’s see the blow.