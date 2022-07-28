When, when and on what channel to watch the first leg of the 2022 Concacaf League Preliminary Round today.

Malacateco will meet Sporting SM today in the first leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Preliminary Round. Find out the lineups, schedule and where to watch the match live and live in Central America.

Malacateco Sports Club s Sporting San Miguelito Will meet on Wednesday 27 July in a game Going subordinate Preliminary role subordinate CONCACAF League 2022. This game will be the first appearance of both teams in the competition, although Northern bulls It becomes even more special, as it will make its debut in the tournament organized by Concacaf.

Malacateco vs Sporting SM: When to play, when and where to watch the match

The meeting between Malacateco and Sporting SM will take place today, Wednesday 27 JulyStarts from 6:00 pm American Center (7:00 Panama), in Pensieve Stadium from Antigua. It can be watched directly and directly through the following channels.

Although Malacateco is hard to break as a local, the truth is that Don’t add up to three or twelve games before: The last time he did this was on April 2, when he beat Iztapa 4-0. In their last show, with Dario Silva shining on the balcony, the 2021 Apertura champions tied for 0-0 struggled with the last semi-finals of SCL, Guastatoya. group can Israel Hernandez A huge hit on his international debut?

Malacateco vs Sporting SM: How academy

The Red and black From Philip Borowski They pray in the same rhythm as football. On Friday they played their first LPF date against alliancedefinitive reissue of the last Clausura in which purslane by 1-0. However, Sporting will seek to restore and emulate feats such as Concachampions 2013, as they beat Alajuelense 1-0. To this experience, in addition, they add the experience of players such as Machado or Muñoz.