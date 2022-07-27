Barcelona alternative for income. This player will leave half the time

Midtime Opening

Barcelona It’s one of the teams that has been better promoted this summer of signings, however, You have to sell some of your starsor specifically those with higher salaries, To be able to record all its numbers.

The Dutch player was one of the possibilities to leave the establishment Frankie de Jongsince the blaugrana directive reached an agreement to sell it to Manchester UnitedHowever, the footballer refused to leave the club or was at least a team like Chelsea.

As a result, one of the other options that have been suggested to him is that he can salary reduction up to 50% to better understand the finances of the enterprise, but the fact is that the 25-year-old element has not budged and remains firmly in position; In fact, he has participated in the US tour and Xavi Hernandez He has commented that he is considering it for the next league.

Moreover, there are cases Net, Minguisa, Rikui Puig, Braithwaite, Umtitiwho are no longer part of the club’s plans, but the board of directors headed by Joan Laporta was unable to sell them either.

Barcelona plan B

Given this, the only obvious thing for the culé team is to get rid of some of its stars so they don’t have economic problems and that’s it. I thought of sellingaccording to B . seriesAnd the 30-year-old German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Although his departure was not contemplated, he was also not left out as his performance in the last campaign wasn’t quite as good.

His contract expires in 2025 and he receives 7 million euros, which will increase for the next tournament; Furthermore, if any team wanted to take it away, they would at least have to pay 30 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

Barcelona continues its tour in the United States and closes it next Saturday when it faces new York red balls from MLS.