July 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Juan Reynoso may coach Peru after Juan Carlos Opletas' new position at FPF | Ricardo Gareca | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

Juan Reynoso may coach Peru after Juan Carlos Opletas’ new position at FPF | Ricardo Gareca | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis July 27, 2022 2 min read

last minute. The next few days, the next coach to for future competitions. According to the information received from And the You will have conversations with This is his first choice to finally be a replacement for .

This information emerged after the Peruvian Football Association announced the appointment of Juan Carlos Oplitas as general director of football. This will cover Sports growth of all national teams (men’s, women’s, futsal and beach soccer), as well as the professional football league“, as stated in a statement.

As part of the reform and institutional strengthening plan implemented by the FPF, please announce the creation of a new position of Director General of Football, who will be responsible for leading the development and sporting growth of all national teams. (men’s, women’s, futsal and beach soccer), as well as the professional soccer league‘, the highest national football body.

The Federation appoints Juan Carlos Oplitas as a new Director General of Football, who will begin his new duties as of today in coordination with the authorities of the Foundation with the sole aim of working together to promote national football‘, FPF has been added.

Recommended video

At the Costa del Sol Hotel, Juan Carlos Oplitas held a press conference after leaving the position of FPF Sports Director.
See also  "As long as I'm the coach, the doors will open"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Juan Carlos Oplitas continues in the FPF: He will be the general manager of football | Sports

July 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

2022 Women’s Copa America in Colombia: Controversial semi-final against Argentina | Colombia Choice

July 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

America offers a last minute chance to face Real Madrid

July 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

The debris of a Chinese missile will fall anywhere on Earth – Asia – International

July 27, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

A talented Mexican girl will study medicine in the United States

July 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Juan Reynoso may coach Peru after Juan Carlos Opletas’ new position at FPF | Ricardo Gareca | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

July 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Maria Fernanda Caballe’s confrontation with climate activists in Congress

July 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward