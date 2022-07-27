Juan Reynoso may coach Peru after Juan Carlos Opletas’ new position at FPF | Ricardo Gareca | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

last minute. The next few days, the next coach to Peru national team for future competitions. According to the information received from trade And the Juan Carlos Oplitas You will have conversations with Juan Maximo Renoso This is his first choice to finally be a replacement for Ricardo Gareca .

This information emerged after the Peruvian Football Association announced the appointment of Juan Carlos Oplitas as general director of football. This will cover Sports growth of all national teams (men’s, women’s, futsal and beach soccer), as well as the professional football league“, as stated in a statement.

Statement regarding the creation of the position of Director General of Football in Tweet embed ▶ ️ https://t.co/mIUTzSqwq5 pic.twitter.com/8TSlnrqxd1 – Peruvian Football Federation (TuFPF) 26 July 2022

“As part of the reform and institutional strengthening plan implemented by the FPF, please announce the creation of a new position of Director General of Football, who will be responsible for leading the development and sporting growth of all national teams. (men’s, women’s, futsal and beach soccer), as well as the professional soccer league‘, the highest national football body.

“The Federation appoints Juan Carlos Oplitas as a new Director General of Football, who will begin his new duties as of today in coordination with the authorities of the Foundation with the sole aim of working together to promote national football‘, FPF has been added.