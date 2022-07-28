When, when and by what channel Watching the first leg of the 2022 CONCACAF preliminary round broadcast live today

The Platense vs Verdes FC match will conclude the first round of the Preliminary Round of the Concacaf 2022 League today, find out about the lineups, schedule and where to watch the match live and live in Central America.

Platinum Gym s Greens football club Will meet on Wednesday 27 July for a match Going subordinate Preliminary role subordinate CONCACAF League 2022. Although the citizens of Belize have more experience, since this will be the third consecutive SCL, the truth is that Verulinos They arrived with confidence, starring in two very good seasons in Major League in El Salvador After being promoted in 2021.

Platense vs Verdes: lineups for the first leg

Platense vs Verdes FC: When are they playing, what time and on what TV or streaming channel to watch the first leg

Platense and Verdes FC will play today, Wednesday 27 JulyStarts from 20:00 Central America (9:00 Panama), in FFB . Stadium from Belmopan. This match can be watched live and live across the region through the following channels.

Platense vs Verdes FC: How do El Salvadorians arrive

Runner-up in the 2021 Apertura Championship and semi-finalist in the last tournament, Erick Dowson Prado’s team opened the season Lost 1-0 to Isidro Mitaban On day 9. Since then, I have entered the major league a BREAKED BECAUSE OF WHAT HAPPENED WITH FESFUT. So, it doesn’t hold the number of minutes you want at first His second international championship: In 1975, let’s remember, Platense won the Uncaf Club Championship.

Platense vs Verdes FC: How the citizens of Belize arrive

The The former champions of the Belize Premier League They are leaving their mark on CONCACAF. They have secured a ticket to CONCACAFON 2008-09 and 2015-16, while this will be their third participation in the CONCACAF League. Therefore, under David Perez, they will want to remove the fork and They beat the preliminary round for the first time: in 2020 they pulled out due to cases of Covid-19 and in 2021 they were defeated 6-1 (worldwide) by Santos de Guabilis.