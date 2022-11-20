When and when will Qatar 2022 open?

Qatar and Ecuador will kick off the World Cup next Sunday, after a concert featuring J Balvin, the Black Eyed Peas and other artists.

world Cup Qatar 2022 Ready to roll the ball and This Sunday at 9:00 amtime center MexicoThe opening ceremony will begin before the opening duel between the home team and Ecuador.

The party will be on home stadiumone of the largest and most important reconstructed for this edition of the World Cup, which can accommodate 60,000 spectators.

In addition, nine artists will perform in concert to present lore Qatar and the Arab world. According to the organizers, J-Balvin, BTS, Jung-book, Black Eyed Peas, Norah Fatehi, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, Aisha, Trinidad Cardona and Davido will be the supervising artists of the party.

Opening of Qatar 2022 GT

10:00 a.m. Central time Mexico, both teams will start. The match will be organized by Italian Daniel Orsato, who has been appointed by FIFA for this commitment.

despite Qatar There will be a lot of speculation about what will happen on a social level, as the ban on alcohol in certain parts of the Arab countries has angered some fans.

Similarly, due to the cultural traditions of the World Cup venue, many famous artists refused to appear in the World Cup.

Shakira, Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa were global figures who said no to FIFA and the organizers for taking their bids to the Fan Fest or the opening and final of the event.