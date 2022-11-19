Luis Enrique apologizes to Costa Rica for mistaking it for a South American country

The helmsman made his second post via Twitch

Geographically confused Costa Rica status as a nation South americaleader SpainAnd the Luis Enrique He apologized to fans of the Central American country, highlighting the natural beauty of its beaches because a few years ago he was on one of them for a walk.

He said in his second send through twitch.

Mostly with Costa Rica which you said it is from South americaMy fatal mistake, considering it Central America“, he added.

Luis Enrique on the Spanish bus EFE/EPA/Muhammad Ali

“He did not forgive my mistake because I was on vacation six years ago Costa RicaSo you don’t have much forgiveness, I apologise,” explained the helmsman.

Luis Enrique He was on the peninsula Nicoya He enjoyed Cubano, being very close to Costa Ricans who imparted to him human warmth, as well as variety in their food dishes.

“I was in Santa Teresa On vacation with my family. We had a great time, Pura vida motto! They have clearly tattooed their skin, I really enjoyed the gastronomy, its spirit and its atmosphere. Then I’ll show you pictures of that trip.”

to the end, Luis Enrique Highlight Costa RicaHe noted that the first game of world Cup It won’t be easy for either of them.

“People who know how football is always alive South america s Central America They know how competitive they can be. It will be complicated. Besides, the first party always has an emotional component,” he concluded.