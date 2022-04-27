April 27, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

WhatsApp, some users will have to pay a subscription

WhatsApp, some users will have to pay a subscription

Roger Rehbein April 27, 2022 2 min read

The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms instant message The most used every day by millions of people around the world, whether to solve personal, work or school problems through Messages, photos, videos, video calls, and voice notesetc.

The main advantage of this platform is that it is Free, which means that he does not charge pesos for any of the services he provides. Although the information recently began to circulate it You will charge for some featuresWhich team confirmed Goal.

WhatsApp, some users will have to pay a subscription. Photo: Freepik

WhatsApp may charge for some features

According to the WABeta Info portal, the messaging platform will start charging for new features in one of the services it offers, which will be linked to WhatsApp Business.

It is important to clarify that this fee will not affect standard users, in addition to the fact that it will not be mandatory for everyone who uses WhatsApp Business, unless they need to use the new tools that Meta plans to launch.

You can also read: The emergency button on your cell phone and how to activate it and call 911

What is known so far is that the company’s accounts will have up to 10 linked devices, instead of just 4, but it is not known how much the subscription will cost, what extra benefits will be offered and whether there are weekly plans. or monthly.

You can also read: Do you want to use WhatsApp Plus? This you must know before installing it

In addition to this information, WABeta Info revealed that over time a new interface will be available with which to manage multiple device options, which can now only be used on the computer without having to connect your cell phone all the time to Wi-Fi.

For more information, follow our section Technique.

Degree in Social Communication, Graduated from Autonomous University of Yucatan. Worked in various media in Merida, Yucatan. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

More

See also  WhatsApp: Can Google Spy on My Chats? | Applications | Mobile phones | Tutorial | technology | viral | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

WhatsApp, iOS users will make calls with 32 people

April 26, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

WhatsApp Updated: Calls up to 32 participants

April 25, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

WhatsApp will have a new way to send photos and videos

April 24, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp, some users will have to pay a subscription

April 27, 2022 Roger Rehbein
5 min read

Mane scores Liverpool’s second goal and beats Villarreal at Anfield

April 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ángeles Peña responds after a controversial tweet about ugly people on TV

April 27, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Xunta offers 106 places in Family Medicine under merit competition system

April 27, 2022 Zera Pearson